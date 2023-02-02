Adani Transmission Ltd Falls 10%, S&P BSE Utilities index Drops 3.09%

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 39.54% over last one month compared to 17.41% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.74% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Transmission Ltd lost 10% today to trade at Rs 1557.25. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 3.09% to quote at 2982.07. The index is down 17.41 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd decreased 10% and Adani Power Ltd lost 4.98% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went down 11.96 % over last one year compared to the 0.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has lost 39.54% over last one month compared to 17.41% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 2.74% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 19223 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 54439 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4238.55 on 16 Sep 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1557.25 on 02 Feb 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)