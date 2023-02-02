Information Technology shares edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 343.64 points or 1.15% at 30216.39 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Brightcom Group Ltd (up 5.07%), Cressanda Solutions Ltd (up 4.83%),Datamatics Global Services Ltd (up 4.38%),Persistent Systems Ltd (up 3.55%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 3.47%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Intellect Design Arena Ltd (up 3.18%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 3.15%), Onward Technologies Ltd (up 2.88%), Coforge Ltd (up 2.87%), and Cyient Ltd (up 2.7%).

On the other hand, Birlasoft Ltd (down 6.32%), Accelya Solutions India Ltd (down 1.28%), and Black Box Ltd (down 1.15%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 140.79 or 0.24% at 59848.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 7.1 points or 0.04% at 17623.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 284.48 points or 1.02% at 28179.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.64 points or 0.64% at 8799.19.

On BSE,1898 shares were trading in green, 951 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

