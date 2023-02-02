Consumer Durables stocks rise

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 494.29 points or 1.31% at 38103.59 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Blue Star Ltd (up 4.22%), Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 2.37%),Voltas Ltd (up 1.96%),Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 1.38%),Titan Company Ltd (up 1.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 1.21%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 1.14%), Sheela Foam Ltd (up 0.72%), Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 0.71%), and Havells India Ltd (up 0.7%).

On the other hand, Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 4.5%), and Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.41%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 140.79 or 0.24% at 59848.87.

The Nifty 50 index was up 7.1 points or 0.04% at 17623.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 284.48 points or 1.02% at 28179.46.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 55.64 points or 0.64% at 8799.19.

On BSE,1898 shares were trading in green, 951 were trading in red and 125 were unchanged.

