Adani Transmission Ltd Surges 5.09%, S&P BSE Utilities index Gains 1.9%

Adani Transmission Ltd gained 5.09% today to trade at Rs 876. The S&P BSE Utilities index is up 1.9% to quote at 2137.31. The index is up 3.38 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd increased 4.76% and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd added 3.5% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 65.82 % over last one year compared to the 63.34% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Transmission Ltd has added 17.97% over last one month compared to 3.38% gain in S&P BSE Utilities index and 3.68% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4326 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 72532 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 890 on 24 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 167.2 on 01 Jun 2020.

