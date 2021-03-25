Polycab India incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in India

Polycab India has incorporated Uniglobus Electricals and Electronics (UEEPL) as its wholly owned subsidiary on 24 March 2021.
Uniglobus Electricals and Electronics has an authorised capital of Rs 1 crore and paid up capita of Rs 1 lakh. The objective of incorporating a company is to expand the business of trading and manufacturing of cables, wires, fast moving electricals and electronics goods. The announcement was made during market hours today, 25 March 2021.
Polycab India's consolidated net profit jumped 19.1% to Rs 263.62 crore on 11.6% rise in net sales to Rs 2,798.83 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Shares of Polycab India fell 0.24% to Rs 1,367 on BSE. Polycab India manufactures and sells various types of cables, wires, electric fans, LED lighting and luminaires, switches and switchgears, solar products, pumps and conduits and accessories. The company caters to various public and private institutions across a diverse set of industries, as well as retail customers through its B2C business.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU