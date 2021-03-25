WABCO India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

UCO Bank, Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd, Surya Roshni Ltd and Vodafone Idea Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 March 2021.

WABCO India Ltd tumbled 7.63% to Rs 5636.6 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4567 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 357 shares in the past one month.

UCO Bank crashed 7.56% to Rs 11. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31.27 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sterling & Wilson Solar Ltd lost 7.48% to Rs 278.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Surya Roshni Ltd fell 6.68% to Rs 346.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 34428 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57628 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd corrected 6.55% to Rs 9.13. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1840.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 532.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

