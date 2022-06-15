Adani Transmission secures green loan certification for its USD 750 mn revolving facility

Adani Transmission announced that the company's USD 700 million revolving facility has been tagged as green loan by Sustainalytics. This provides assurance on the green loan framework for the revolving facility.

Sustainalytics had issued the independent SPO on the alignment of the reviewed framework with the current market standards and the extent to which the eligible project categories are credible and impactful.

Sustainalytics has opined that ATL's green loan framework aligns to the four core components of the green loan principles 2021 on project evaluation & selection, use of proceeds and associated contribution to sustainable development goals, management of proceeds and reporting.

The projects associated with the USD 700 million revolving facility are being implemented in the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra. In Gujarat, these projects are part of the Government of India's Green Energy Corridor Projects (GEC), dedicated to the evacuation and transmission of renewable energy.

