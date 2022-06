JSW Steel's standalone crude steel production jumps 31% in May 2022

JSW Steel reported the crude steel production for the month of May, 2022 at 17.89 lakh tonnes, that grew by 31% YoY on standalone basis.

The company's crude steel production in May 2021 stood at 13.67 lakh tonnes.

The company achieved 29% growth in production of flat rolled products at 12.84 lakh tonnes and 25% growth in production of long rolled products at 3.86 lakh tonnes, in month of May 2022 over May 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)