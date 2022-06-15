Genesys International receives investment of Rs 250 cr

-
To strengthen its 3D Digital Twin Content ProgramGenesys International Corporation announced a Rs. 250 crore round of equity investment, which is intended to accelerate the company's 3D Digital Twin Content Program. The content platform which was launched by NITI AAYOG is creating the most state of art mapping content for India thanks to the landmark new geospatial policy.
The well-received investment round was led by Malabar India Fund with participation from other marquee investors: Sundar Iyer, Mathew Cyriac, Inder Soni, Vijay Karnani, Ashish Nanda, Kamlesh Shah, Sanjana Deepak Gupta and Abhinaya Chakravarthi. The proposal was approved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held yesterday.
