ADF Foods receives Govt. approval for its application under PLI Scheme

ADF Foods has received approval from the Government of India under Category III of the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industries.

The details are as under -

Approval under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme - Category III - Incentive for Branding and Marketing Expenditure Abroad.

The Company would be extended financial incentive @ 50% of budgeted outlay on international Branding and Marketing expenditure or 3% of sales of food products whichever is lower subject to a maximum incentive of Rs 61.35 Crore during the scheme tenure from FY'21-22 to FY'25-26.

This will assist the Company in augmenting its export sales through increased branding expenditure.

