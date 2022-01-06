ADF Foods receives Govt. approval for its application under PLI Scheme

-
-
ADF Foods has received approval from the Government of India under Category III of the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Food Processing Industries.
The details are as under -
Approval under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme - Category III - Incentive for Branding and Marketing Expenditure Abroad.
The Company would be extended financial incentive @ 50% of budgeted outlay on international Branding and Marketing expenditure or 3% of sales of food products whichever is lower subject to a maximum incentive of Rs 61.35 Crore during the scheme tenure from FY'21-22 to FY'25-26.
This will assist the Company in augmenting its export sales through increased branding expenditure.
