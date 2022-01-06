TCS named a Superbrand in Singapore

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Superbrand in Singapore. The recognition acknowledges TCS' strong market reputation, digital initiatives and business growth.

Superbrands is an annual survey that recognizes the most successful brands in the world. A comprehensive and independent research helped identify Singapore's strongest brands in 2021 based on five key criteria: awareness among target audience groups; market reputation; innovation;sustainability in business practices and activities; as well as recognition by other independent organizations.

Present in Singapore since 2000, TCS helpssome of the largest corporations in the region define the blueprint for their business transformation, embrace new technologies to explore innovative business models, enhance customer experience and improve operational resilience. TCS' global delivery center in Singapore services local and global clients, helping them execute strategic business transformation initiatives.

TCS has made Singapore its regional innovation hub, and has launched several initiatives to foster local talent.

It has been partnering with Singapore Management University (SMU) since 2011 to develop industry standards and frameworks for intelligent cities at the TCS-SMU iCity Lab. The TCS Sustainathon aims at empowering and inspiring young students to address urgent sustainability challenges using digital technologies. Its Digital Acceleration Centre, launched with support from the Economic Development Board of Singapore, helps local businesses in their Covid-19 recovery efforts and in building a future-ready workforce.

TCS was also ranked as the fastest growing IT services brand over the last decade (2010-2020) by Brand Finance, placing it among the top three globally. TCS' annual brand value grew by USD 1.4 billion in 2020, the highest growth in IT services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)