IRB Infrastructure Developers update on Ganga Expressway project

IRB Infrastructure Developers announced that Meerut Budaun Expressway, wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has now executed Concession Agreement with Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for the Project of development of Access Controlled Six Lane (Expandable to Eight Lane) Greenfield 'Ganga Expressway' [Group-I, from Km. 7+900 (Village: Bijoli Distt: Meerut) to Km. 137+600, (Village: Nagla Barah, Dist: Budaun), Design length 129.700 Km] in the State of Uttar Pradesh on DBFOT (Toll) basis under PPP.
Key project highlights are:
Project length - 129.7 kms Project cost - Rs 6555 crore
