Adhbhut Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.32 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 380.00% to Rs 0.24 croreNet Loss of Adhbhut Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 380.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.240.05 380 OPM %70.83-20.00 -PBDT0.11-0.05 LP PBT-0.15-0.05 -200 NP-0.32-0.05 -540
