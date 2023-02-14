Unisys Software and Holding Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Unisys Software and Holding Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Adani Enterprises, NDTV, Maruti Suzuki India, CPCL in focus
Financials shares edge higher
Sensex jumps 889 pts, Nifty above 18,250 mark, IT stocks advance
Barometers trim losses, media stocks in demand
-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Unisys Software and Holding Industries reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales00.28 -100 OPM %078.57 -PBDT-0.060.22 PL PBT-0.060.21 PL NP-0.060.16 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU