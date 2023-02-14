Gayatri Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 31.83% to Rs 99.41 croreNet Loss of Gayatri Sugars reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 31.83% to Rs 99.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 75.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales99.4175.41 32 OPM %8.863.83 -PBDT1.01-3.94 LP PBT-0.72-6.52 89 NP-0.72-6.52 89
