Aditya Birla Money Q3 PAT jumps 35% to Rs 9 cr

Aditya Birla Money announced that its standalone net profit rose 35.1% to Rs 8.73 crore on 16.7% increase in total income to Rs 70.87 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

Profit before tax increased by 31.1% to Rs 12 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared to Rs 9.15 crore in Q3 FY22.

Revenue from trading in securities was at Rs 10.57 crore (up 106.45% YoY) while revenue from broking business stood at Rs 55.30 crore (up 3.06% YoY).

Aditya Birla Money (ABML) is a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital. The company is a stock broking and capital market products distributor, offering equity and derivative trading through NSE and BSE and currency derivative on MCX-SX and commodities trading through MCX and NCDEX.

The scrip rose 1.39% to settle at Rs 62.20 on Friday, 13 January 2023.

