Aditya Consumer Marketing provides operations update

Aditya Consumer Marketing announced that as per the recent directives issued by the State Government on 31st May, 2021 relating to the further extension of State lockdown, offices shall remain closed till 08 June 2021 to prevent & contain the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).
Accordingly, offices of the Company as mentioned above shall remain closed and as different units of 9 to 9 Super Market, Grocery Section will operate from 06:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Yo! China Restaurants and Take Away Express, Food & Beverage section will operate with Home Delivery facility from 09:00 AM to 9:00 PM, 9 to 9 Salon will open on alternate days (Monday, Wednesday & Friday) from 06:00 AM to 02:00 PM and 9 to 9 Banquet Hall will also operate with reduced capacity and with all the preventive measures.
