LTI Syncordis recognized as Service Partner of the Year

By Temenos

LTI Syncordis, a global Temenos implementation partner and a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Infotech has been recognized as Service Partner of the Year by Temenos at this year's virtual TCF Online 2021.

Since its inception, LTI Syncordis has remained committed to the success of Temenos community and has evolved into a global one-stop partner for end-to-end implementation and systems integration. In addition, LTI Syncordis is the first company with the authorization of Professional of the Financial Sector (PSF) in Luxembourg that is fully dedicated to Temenos services with capabilities to support all Temenos software and is consistently rated with high partner satisfaction scores among Temenos Services Partners. In 2020, LTI Syncordis selected Temenos to launch its innovative banking-as-a-service platform in the Nordic market which enables banks to modernize legacy core banking systems rapidly and efficiently. With more than 600 Temenos experts at Syncordis and 35,000+ technology professionals at LTI, LTI Syncordis is the preferred partner for Temenos clients worldwide looking for accelerated innovation.

