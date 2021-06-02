Mindtree earns Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization

Mindtree announced it has earned the Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization, a validation of a partner's capability in planning and delivering tailored analytics solutions, following Microsoft and industry best practices.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their analytics planning and deployment practices, are able to earn the Analytics on Microsoft Azure advanced specialization.

As more businesses recognize the value of effective data and analytics strategies but struggle to implement them, partners with proven experience delivering customized Microsoft analytics solutions using Azure Synapse Analytics, Azure Data Lake, Azure Data Factory, and Azure Databricks are well-positioned to capture this market opportunity.

These partners can help customers better integrate endlessly scalable analytics platforms into their businesses to quickly capture insights from all their data across data warehouses and big data analytics systems

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)