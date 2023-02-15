JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Aditya Ispat standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 102.06% to Rs 13.72 crore

Net profit of Aditya Ispat declined 90.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 102.06% to Rs 13.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.726.79 102 OPM %7.658.84 -PBDT0.260.22 18 PBT0.010.05 -80 NP0.010.10 -90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU