Aditya Ispat standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Aditya Ispat declined 90.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 102.06% to Rs 13.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.13.726.797.658.840.260.220.010.050.010.10

