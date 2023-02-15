Aditya Ispat standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JSW Ispat crude steel production tumbles 77% YoY in Q2
JSW Ispat Special Products update on Q2 crude steel production
Board of Godawari Power & Ispat approves increase in pellet plant capacity
Aditya Ispat standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 60.98% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 102.06% to Rs 13.72 croreNet profit of Aditya Ispat declined 90.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 102.06% to Rs 13.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales13.726.79 102 OPM %7.658.84 -PBDT0.260.22 18 PBT0.010.05 -80 NP0.010.10 -90
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU