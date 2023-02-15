Himachal Fibres reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 19.62% to Rs 7.25 croreNet profit of Himachal Fibres reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.62% to Rs 7.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.259.02 -20 OPM %10.0710.86 -PBDT0.580.32 81 PBT0.09-0.13 LP NP0.12-0.07 LP
