JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Vodafone Idea Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

China Stocks follow global markets lower
Business Standard

Aditya Vision intimates of fire accident at registered office in Patna

Capital Market 

Aditya Vision announced that there was a sudden outbreak of fire at the lower ground floor of the registered office of the Company situated at M 15 S K Nagar, Main Road, Patna-800001, Bihar seemingly due to short circuit of electricity.

The Company have incurred a loss of 3 computers, books of accounts, vouchers, purchase invoices, secretarial files, financial and Compliance records and papers due to this major fire.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 25 2019. 15:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements