Aditya Vision intimates of fire accident at registered office in Patna

Aditya Vision announced that there was a sudden outbreak of fire at the lower ground floor of the registered office of the Company situated at M 15 S K Nagar, Main Road, Patna-800001, Bihar seemingly due to short circuit of electricity.
The Company have incurred a loss of 3 computers, books of accounts, vouchers, purchase invoices, secretarial files, financial and Compliance records and papers due to this major fire.
