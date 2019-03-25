Board of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries approves allotment of 28.86 lakh equity shares

JUST IN
At meeting held on 25 March 2019

The Board of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries at its meeting held on 25 March 2019 has approved the allotment of 28,86,300 equity shares as per the basis of allotment approved by BSE (the Designated Stock Exchange) on 22 March 2019. Further, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company amounts to Rs. 16,63,05,860/- divided into 1,66,30,586 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

