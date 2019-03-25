JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

International Paper slips after plant shut down for maintenance

Board of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries approves allotment of 28.86 lakh equity shares
Business Standard

Infosys signs MoU with Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute

Capital Market 

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, Pune, for five years to strengthen research activities in Orientology, the study of Ancient cultures of the Asian sub-continent.

The proposed grant of Rs 9.13 crore will be utilized to train scholars in Orientology and prepare a bibliography of relevant academic texts in the field.

The grant will also help to create a centralized information cell through descriptive cataloguing of manuscripts, collection and publishing of inscriptions, and outlining the history of the collected information, enabled by a team of specialists.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 25 2019. 14:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements