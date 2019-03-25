Infosys signs MoU with Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute

Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Oriental Research Institute, Pune, for five years to strengthen research activities in Orientology, the study of Ancient cultures of the Asian sub-continent.

The proposed grant of Rs 9.13 crore will be utilized to train scholars in Orientology and prepare a bibliography of relevant academic texts in the field.

The grant will also help to create a centralized information cell through descriptive cataloguing of manuscripts, collection and publishing of inscriptions, and outlining the history of the collected information, enabled by a team of specialists.

