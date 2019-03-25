JUST IN
HCL Technologies recognised as Leader and Star Performer for Cloud Enablement Services

By Everest Group

HCL Technologies has been recognized as a leader in Everest Group's Cloud Enablement Services PEAK MatrixTM Assessment 2019. Everest Group assessed the global cloud enablement service providers and HCL was named a Leader for the second consecutive time, and a Star Performer for the first time amongst the 24 companies evaluated at a global level.

First Published: Mon, March 25 2019. 12:50 IST

