HCL Technologies recognised as Leader and Star Performer for Cloud Enablement Services

By Everest GroupHCL Technologies has been recognized as a leader in Everest Group's Cloud Enablement Services PEAK MatrixTM Assessment 2019. Everest Group assessed the global cloud enablement service providers and HCL was named a Leader for the second consecutive time, and a Star Performer for the first time amongst the 24 companies evaluated at a global level.
