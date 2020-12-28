Advanced Enzyme gains on acquiring 51% stake in SSPL

-
ALSO READ
Advanced Enzyme Technologies to acquire majority stake in SciTech Specialties
Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit rises 20.16% in the September 2020 quarter
Advanced Enzyme Technologies standalone net profit rises 15.45% in the June 2020 quarter
Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2.54% in the June 2020 quarter
Volumes jump at Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd counter
-
Advanced Enzyme Technologies rose 1.63% to Rs 330.40 after the company said its board on 26 December 2020 approved investments of Rs 31.62 crore in SciTech Specialties for a 51% stake.Advanced Enzyme will subscribe 4,92,630 equity shares of SciTech Specialties (SSPL) via preferential issue and purchase 27,778 from selling shareholders of SSPL, aggregating to 5,20,408 shares.
SSPL is a contract manufacturing company with niche technology specialising in effervescent granules and tablets. It is focused on animal health, pharma and nutraceutical. SSPL has two manufacturing facilities for nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals. Regulatory approvals include approvals from from FSSAI, WHO cGMP and other accreditation from International agencies like Codex, FSMP, GSFS.
According to Advanced Enzyme, the acquisition synergises and fits in with its move to expand its B2C business. The company said Indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is 31 January 2021.
SciTech Specialities had reported net profit of Rs 1.62 crore, sales of Rs 19.04 crore and EBITDA of Rs 4 crore in H1 FY21.
Advanced Enzymes is a research driven company with global leadership in the manufacturing of enzymes. On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit jumped 20.2% to Rs 37.19 crore on an 8% rise in net sales to Rs 120.39 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU