Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd gains for third straight session

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is quoting at Rs 3107.8, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.39% in last one year as compared to a 13.11% jump in NIFTY and a 1.93% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3107.8, up 1.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 13863.1. The Sensex is at 47331.24, up 0.76%. Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd has gained around 0.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14779.6, up 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23177 shares today, compared to the daily average of 80892 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.33 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

