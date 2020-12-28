Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd spurts 1.78%

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is quoting at Rs 11284, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.85% in last one year as compared to a 13.11% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.05% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 11284, up 1.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.83% on the day, quoting at 13863.1. The Sensex is at 47331.24, up 0.76%. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd has risen around 5.85% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34115.65, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56367 shares today, compared to the daily average of 9464 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 65.34 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)