Advanced Enzyme updates on clinical trials for its health supplements

To treat post-Covid fatigue complications

Advanced Enzyme Technologies announced that its systemic enzyme and probiotic supplementsImmunoSEB and ProbioSEB CSC3 have passed the promising stages of randomized controlled clinical trials in terms of efficacy to resolve post\COVID fatigue symptoms.

Its a fact that muscle fatigue and cognitive disturbances persist in patients after recovery from acute COVID\19 disease. However, there are no specific treatments available globally to treat post\COVID fatigue complications.

With an aim to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the health supplements ImmunoSEB (systemic enzyme complex) and ProbioSEB CSC3 (probiotic complex) in patients suffering from COVID\19 induced fatigue, a randomized, multi\centric, double blind and placebo\controlled trial was conducted in 200 patients suffering from post\COVID fatigue symptoms.

