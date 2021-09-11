Blue Dart commences drone delivery trails for delivery of medical supplies

Blue Dart Express announced that it has successfully commenced Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) drone delivery trials under the Blue Dart Med-Express consortium in Vikarabad, Hyderabad on 09 September 2021.

Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) trails were initiated on 11 September 2021 and will continue on till the end of the week.

Blue Dart Med-Express Consortium was formed early this year with the mission to revolutionize the delivery of vaccines and emergency medical supplies to the remotest parts of India with drones.

It is part of the Medicine from the Sky project in collaboration with the Govt. of Telangana, World Economic Forum, NitiAayog and Healthnet Global.

