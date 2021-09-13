Infosys and Microsoft enter into partnership with Australian electricity distribution co. Ausgrid

Infosys and Microsoft have entered into a multi-year strategic engagement with Ausgrid, the largest distributor of electricity on Australia's east coast, to accelerate its cloud transformation journey and establish Ausgrid as a leading digital utility. This program will further Ausgrid's vision to connect communities and empower lives with a focus on affordability, reliability and sustainability.

Adoption of cloud is a key enabler for Ausgrid to increase the agility, security and resilience of business operations.

The cloud program is designed to reduce Ausgrid's cost of ownership and improve the performance of its IT systems and applications. Ausgrid recognises that the strategic adoption of cloud services must be holistic and should address people, change management and business processes to optimise the efficiency and operational benefits that cloud enables.

As part of this strategic engagement, Infosys and Microsoft are helping Ausgrid address these challenges by modernising its application landscape and optimising the IT infrastructure. The clouddriven transformation program launched in mid-2020, is being delivered through a phased approach leveraging a cloud management platform combined with managed services.

