Aegis Logistics Ltd Slips 3.22%, S&P BSE Energy index Shed 1.43%

Aegis Logistics Ltd has added 1.34% over last one month compared to 6.25% gain in S&P BSE Energy index and 2.26% rise in the SENSEX

Aegis Logistics Ltd fell 3.22% today to trade at Rs 185. The S&P BSE Energy index is down 1.43% to quote at 6127.66. The index is up 6.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Gujarat Gas Ltd decreased 2.23% and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 2.06% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 36.91 % over last one year compared to the 1.36% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 7058 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30369 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 266.95 on 19 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 108.1 on 26 Mar 2020.

