SJVN bags 100 MW solar project in Dholera solar park

SJVN bagged 100 MW solar project in Dholera Solar Park, Gujarat at Rs 2.80 per unit on Build Own and Operate basis.

The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 14 August 2020. Shares of SJVN rose 0.45% to settle at Rs 22.35 on Friday.

SJVN has participated in Open Bidding process for allotment of 100 MW in Dholera Solar Park, Gujarat and bagged the quoted capacity of 100 MW at Rs 2.80 per unit on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis. The tentative cost of construction / development of this project is Rs 450 crore. The project is expected to generate 244 MU / year and Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) shall be signed between GUVNL and SJVN for 25 years. This 100 MW Solar Plant is expected to be commissioned by March 2022.

SJVN is a Mini Ratna, Category-I and Schedule 'A' CPSE under administrative control of Ministry of Power, Govt. of India. Beginning with a single project and single state operation, the company has commissioned five projects totaling 2015.2 MW of installed capacity including wind and solar power.

