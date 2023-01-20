Aether Industries gains as PAT jumps 38% YoY in Q3 FY23

Aether Industries advacned 1.99% to Rs 890.20 after the specialty chemicals maker reported 37.94% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.04 crore on 10.48% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 167.13 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The company said that it has seen growth in all the 3 business models during the period under review.

Profit before tax rose by 29.85% to Rs 43.86 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 33.78 crore in Q3 FY22.

EBITDA grew 21.9% YoY to Rs 50.7 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022. EBITDA margin improved to 29.7% as on 31 December 2022 as against 27.1% as of 31 December 2021.

The company's exports accounted for 70%, which include exports to special economic zone (SEZ) and export oriented units (EOU) in India and domestic sales accounted for 30% of total sales turnover. Exports outside the geography of India accounted for 31% of the total revenue from operations for the nine months from April 2022 to December 2022.

The company said that its CRAMS (contract research and manufacturing services) and contract/ exclusive manufacturing business models continued to grow as well and the third business model, large scale manufacturing has shown improvement in Q3 FY23 and is projected to grow in future as well due to demand coming back from the global pharmaceutical industry.

Aman Desai, promoter & whole-time director of Aether Industries said, "As we see demand improvement in the global chemical industry, we are significantly optimistic in our overall outlook. We have also recently made a few public announcements in this regard which reflect our continuous growth. We remain upbeat and positive on all our business models for future outlook."

He added, "We have recently launched our site 3 which is a green-field production site for our new products, trial runs have started, and commercial production will also begin in the current month. We will step-wise start-up production of 5 new advanced pharmaceutical intermediates in this new site 3; all 5 products will be manufactured for the first time in India by Aether.

Aether Industries is a specialty chemical manufacturer in India focused on producing advanced intermediates and specialty chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies.

