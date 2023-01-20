Bajaj Finserv Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1345.3, down 0.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 17.64% in last one year as compared to a 2.76% rally in NIFTY and a 4.37% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1345.3, down 0.73% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 18104.2. The Sensex is at 60848.05, down 0.02%.Bajaj Finserv Ltd has lost around 14.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18739.7, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 238.92 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

