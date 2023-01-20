HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 2037.45, down 1.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 14.01% in last one year as compared to a 2.76% rally in NIFTY and a 4.37% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2037.45, down 1.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 18104.2. The Sensex is at 60848.05, down 0.02%.HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd has lost around 8.58% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18739.7, up 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 72897 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.84 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

