Aether Industries standalone net profit rises 8.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.77% to Rs 140.15 crore

Net profit of Aether Industries rose 8.02% to Rs 27.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.77% to Rs 140.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 141.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.140.15141.2426.3128.6542.6840.4737.2437.1127.2025.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)