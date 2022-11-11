Aether Industries standalone net profit rises 8.02% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 0.77% to Rs 140.15 croreNet profit of Aether Industries rose 8.02% to Rs 27.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 25.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 0.77% to Rs 140.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 141.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales140.15141.24 -1 OPM %26.3128.65 -PBDT42.6840.47 5 PBT37.2437.11 0 NP27.2025.18 8
