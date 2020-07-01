Affle India completes acquisition of 66.67% of Appnext

Affle India announced that the subsidiary of the Company has on 30 June 2020 completed the necessary closing conditions for acquisition of 66.67% shares of Appnext, and the company's step down subsidiary has completed the necessary closing conditions for acquisition of 100% Tech assets.

The closing for the remaining 28.33% shares and 5% shares of Appnext shall be completed within 3 years and 5 years respectively from this date.

