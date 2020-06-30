Gujarat State Petronet transfers CGD network for two geographical areas to Gujarat Gas

Gujarat State Petronet announced that Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has vide its Letters dated 29 June, 2020, accepted the proposal made by the Company to transfer the Authorizations for developing City Gas Distribution (CGD) Network in the Geographical Areas of Amritsar District and Bhatinda District to Gujarat Gas (GGL).

GGL is required to submit revised Financial Closure, Gas Sale Agreement and PBG to PNGRB to complete the process of transfer.

Accordingly, PNGRB has permitted GGL to take over the activities of laying, building, operating or expanding CGD Network of Amritsar District GA and Bhatinda District GA from GSPL.

