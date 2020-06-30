Board of Cera Sanitaryware approves capex of Rs 21.82 cr for FY 21

At meeting held on 30 June 2020

The Board of Cera Sanitaryware at its meeting held on 30 June 2020 has decided to incur capital expenditure of Rs. 21.82 crore for the financial year 2020-21 towards modernization of sanitaryware and faucetware plants along with Building, Plant and Machinery and Company display outlays including other Capital expenditure.

