TCS scales up Digitate Academy to meet growing demand for ignio-certified professionals

Digitate, a software venture of Tata Consultancy Services announced that it is scaling up its Digitate Academy to meet the growing demand from customers and channel partners for ignio-certified professionals. In the last 12 months, Digitate Academy has doubled the number of professionals trained.

Digitate Academy provides training and certification on the entire ignio suite to help build this expertise in the industry.

Its courses and certifications are calibrated to varying levels of proficiency and address the specific needs of users as well as other stakeholders, such as implementation and support staff and channel partner sales teams. Its comprehensive classroom and virtual training programs are designed in collaboration with product experts to provide an immersive, hands-on learning experience and the opportunity to explore ignio's functionality and its applications. On completion of the program, participants are equipped to fulfil the responsibilities of their respective roles and help maximize the value and benefits from ignio.

