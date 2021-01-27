Affle India intimates of transfer of minority interest in OSLabs, Singapore

Affle India announced that its wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, Affle International (AINT) has entered into a definitive Share Purchase Agreement to sell its minority investment of 8.0% in OSLabs, Singapore (Indus OS) to its Promoter Group Company Affle Global (AGPL Singapore) for a consideration of USD 2.86 million in cash.

AINT has also secured an option to purchase the minority investment back from AGPL Singapore at a premium of 5% after 1 year or 10% after 2 years subject to any approvals that may be required.

