Affle India receives accreditation from IMDA Singapore

Also wins 'Enabling Technology Company of the Year' at MMA Smarties India 2020

Affle India announced that its platforms have been accredited under the Accreditation@SG Digital (Accreditation@SGD) programme for the 3rd consecutive time by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA). This was a result of stringent evaluation on various aspects of the company, fortifying Affle's credentials of following the highest standards in product development, business practices, data security, sustainability, and scalability.

Affle also for the 2nd time in a row won the coveted 'Enabling Technology Company of the Year' at the MMA Smarties India 2020 (organized by Mobile Marketing Association). This win came together with 21 other awards for Affle's innovative mobile advertising campaigns at the prestigious MMA Smarties 2020 and exchange4media's Maddies 2020. These wins have come for Affle's MAAS and RevX platforms for powering high impact ROI campaigns of top advertisers like Zivame, Dunzo and Games24x7 across categories such as Programmatic & Machine Learning, Use of Data & Insights, Best App Install Campaign, Multi-Channel Mobile Integration among many others.

