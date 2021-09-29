Affle India wins award for 'Enabling Technology Company of the Year'

At MMA Smarties India 2021Affle India today announced that it has for the 3rd consecutive time won the coveted 'Enabling Technology Company of the Year' at the MMA Smarties India 2021 (organized by Mobile Marketing Association). This significant win came together with 7 top campaign awards and enabling 2 other industry recognitions for Affle's innovative mobile advertising campaigns.
The 7 campaign awards have come for Affle's MAAS, mediasmart, RevX and Vizury platforms for powering high ROI innovative campaigns of top advertisers and agencies including Discovery+, Fossil, GroupM, Merkle Sokrati, MX Takatak and Swiggy. Affle platforms topped comprehensively across multiple categories including Programmatic & Machine Learning, Best Use of Vernacular in Mobile Advertising, Top Innovation, Best Data-Driven Display Campaign, Best in Connected Devices/Internet of Things, Best Lead Generation and Best Mobile Apps/mCommerce solution. The 2 other industry recognitions enabled by Affle included the 'Best in Show' award won by Swiggy and 'Publisher of the Year' by MX Takatak, for their campaigns executed on Affle's platforms.
This announcement comes soon after Affle's MAAS platform won 8 awards for the high impact campaigns done for Games24X7, at the prestigious Indian Digital Media Awards (IDMA) 2021 organised by exchange4media
