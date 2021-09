HCL Technologies launches 5G Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) lab in India

To support telecom providers to transition to 5G network

HCL Technologies (HCL) has launched a 5G Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) lab in India that will enable global telecom industry players to transition to a 5G network.

This lab will help telecom service providers with multi-vendor options to move to a more open, intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable 5G mobile network to provide an enhanced experience to end-users. O-RAN architecture benefits include more market competition, customer choice, lower equipment costs and improved network performance. 5G O-RAN systems will help businesses transform their network capabilities and will bring in opportunities to create new, immersive user experiences and services.

