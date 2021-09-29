JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Ashoka Buildcon acquires balance stake in Ashoka Bettadahalli Shivamogga Road
Business Standard

HCL Technologies launches 5G Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) lab in India

Capital Market 

To support telecom providers to transition to 5G network

HCL Technologies (HCL) has launched a 5G Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) lab in India that will enable global telecom industry players to transition to a 5G network.

This lab will help telecom service providers with multi-vendor options to move to a more open, intelligent, virtualized and fully interoperable 5G mobile network to provide an enhanced experience to end-users. O-RAN architecture benefits include more market competition, customer choice, lower equipment costs and improved network performance. 5G O-RAN systems will help businesses transform their network capabilities and will bring in opportunities to create new, immersive user experiences and services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, September 29 2021. 19:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU