Aurobindo Pharma's subsidiary opens new logistics and industrial facility in Lyon

Aurobindo Pharma announced that its French subsidiary Arrow Generiques SAS (Laboratoire Arrow, which is referred to as Arrow) has announced the opening of its new logistics and industrial site in Saint Vulbas, near Lyon, France.

The new facility reflects the company's strong commitment to the region, will support our growth aspirations in the French market and help in creating 100 new employment opportunities.

The state-of-the-art facility covers a surface area exceeding 25,000 m2 and built on a 7-hectare site. The new site has been completed with an investment of over EURO 20 million and is principally dedicated for the storage, preparation and distribution of pharmaceutical products with an additional unit built for future industrial activities.

