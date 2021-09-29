Ashoka Buildcon acquires balance stake in Ashoka Bettadahalli Shivamogga Road

Ashoka Buildcon has further acquired balance 40% stake in quity share capital of Ashoka Bettadahalli Shivamogga Road (ABSRPL) viz., 20000 equity shares of Rs.10/- each for an aggregate consideration of Rs.2 lakh.

ABSRPL is now a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company post the above mentioned acquisition.

ABSRPL executes the Project awarded viz.

Four Lanning of Tumkur - Shivamogga Section from Ch.170+415 km. to Ch.226+750 km., Bettadahalli - Shivamogga Section of NH-206 on Hybrid Annuity mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in the State of Karnataka (Package IV) awarded by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

