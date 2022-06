Affle's Singapore subsidiary secures IMDA Data Protection Trustmark Certification

Affle India announced that its wholly owned Singapore subsidiary Affle International, has been awarded the Data Protection Trustmark (DPTM) Certification for a period of three years by the Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA).

This was a result of stringent evaluation on various aspects of the company by T S PSB, an independent assessment body appointed by IMDA and final approval by IMDA.

