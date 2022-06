CreditAccess Grameen awarded Gold Standard in CPP certification

CreditAccess Grameen has been certified with the highest level of recognition, Gold Standard in Client Protection Principle (CPP) certification by M-CRIL.

This is a testament to the conscious effort made by the institution to provide affordable products and services to its clientele over years and be a responsible lender to the bottom of the pyramid.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)