Agri-Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
A S AGRI AND AQUA LLP invests in Shark Tank Fame Farmer Pandurang Taware's Startup Agri Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC)
UPL collaborates with Oro Agri for co-distribution of Orange Oil for plant protection
JK Agri Genetics standalone net profit rises 156.55% in the March 2022 quarter
Agri Buzz: SEA Bought Notice Of Legal Metrology About Edible Oil Companies Resorting To Unfair Trade Practice
GREENEST raises Pre-seed funding from Better Bite Ventures and Food and Agri veteran, Sachid Madan
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreNet profit of Agri-Tech (India) rose 100.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 OPM %-2000.00-6800.00 -PBDT0.16-0.39 LP PBT0.16-0.40 LP NP0.160.08 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU